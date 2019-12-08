KELOLAND On The Go, Sunday December 8

Happy Sunday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital last night. The shooting happened in the area of 49th and Louise in southwest Sioux Falls, where a 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening

Police have arrested a suspect following a deadly hit and run crash in Rapid City. Investigators say the driver struck a pedestrian in the area of East Boulevard North and East North Street last night. The pedestrian died at the scene. Officers found the suspect’s vehicle at a nearby parking lot. The arrested 25-year-old Zachary Fegueroa.

The Minnesota National Guard has identified the three soldiers killed in that helicopter crash last week near St. Cloud. Chief Warrant Officers 2nd Class James Rogers Jr. and Charles Nord, and Sgt. Kort Plantenberg died when their Black Hawk crashed during a routine maintenance flight. On Saturday, guard members gathered at the same airport where the crew flew out of, to share memories of the friends and fellow soldiers they lost.

In Boredom Busters, The Tripp Fire Department is serving a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire hall on Tripp’s Main Street. The cost is $8. Free for children 10 and younger. Proceeds will go to firefighting and life-saving equipment. Plus, VFW Post 628 in Sioux Falls is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $6, $2 for children.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates throughout the day.