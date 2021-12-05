KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, December 5

On the Go
Posted: / Updated:

 Police are investigating a deadly crash on the west side of Sioux Falls. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning near 57th and Baneberry. Investigators say the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. The driver died at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a picture of what conditions were like last night in the northeast part of the state, where Interstate 29 from Grant County to the North Dakota border was icy and snow-packed. Troopers say visibility was near zero, at times, to less than a mile. They were urging drivers to be very cautious when passing vehicles. They’re also reminding everyone to wear your seat belt.

Some Sioux Falls Middle School girls received a taste of college life during a trip to the University of South Dakota Saturday. The girl’s basketball teams from both Whittier and George McGovern middle schools got to have a day on campus at the University of South Dakota Saturday. Their trip started out with a panel discussion featuring both former and current USD students. That was followed by a tour of the Dakota Dome and pizza. They then got to attend the USD women’s basketball game against Wichita State.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 