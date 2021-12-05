KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, December 5

Police are investigating a deadly crash on the west side of Sioux Falls. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning near 57th and Baneberry. Investigators say the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. The driver died at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a picture of what conditions were like last night in the northeast part of the state, where Interstate 29 from Grant County to the North Dakota border was icy and snow-packed. Troopers say visibility was near zero, at times, to less than a mile. They were urging drivers to be very cautious when passing vehicles. They’re also reminding everyone to wear your seat belt.

Some Sioux Falls Middle School girls received a taste of college life during a trip to the University of South Dakota Saturday. The girl’s basketball teams from both Whittier and George McGovern middle schools got to have a day on campus at the University of South Dakota Saturday. Their trip started out with a panel discussion featuring both former and current USD students. That was followed by a tour of the Dakota Dome and pizza. They then got to attend the USD women’s basketball game against Wichita State.

