KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, December 29

Crews responded to the fire in a detached garage located on East 30th Street North, just before four o’clock this morning. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The winter storm changed the weekend travel plans for many people who had holiday destinations to reach. Leaving early also meant holiday travelers avoided the Intestate 90 closure which took effect Saturday night at Mitchell.

Here are Sunday’s Boredom Busters:

The two Christmas Tree drop-off sites are open in Sioux Falls. They’re located on East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and on North Lyon Boulevard, west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The drop-offs are closed on New Year’s Day.

If you’re in downtown Sioux Falls this holiday week, go to the Old Courthouse Museum which features exhibits on women’s suffrage, prohibition, medicine and the story of South Sioux Falls.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Spies in Disguise, rated PG and Uncut Gems, rated R.