KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, December 29

1  of  2
Breaking News
I-90 EB closed from Rapid City to Mitchell. I-90 WB closed from Mitchell to Wall. Watertown Regional Airport is closed
1  of  99
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen First United Methodist Church Adrian UMC Alcester United Church of Christ American Lutheran Church Armour UCC Ascension Lutheran Church Benton Lutheran Church Bethany Lutheran Church - Hurley Bethany Luthern in Howard Bethany Mennonite Church Bon Homme County Sheriff's Britton Lutheran Parish Brookings United Church of Christ Calvary Episcopal Cathedral City of Gregory City of Harrisburg City of Milbank City of Mitchell City of Winner Clear Lake United Methodist Colman Lutheran Church Eagle Butte Indian Health Service Estelline UCC Faith United Lutheran Faith United Methodist Church - Aberdeen Family Worship Center Sioux Falls Faulkton United Methodist Church First American Lutheran Church in Tripp First Baptist Church Chancellor First English Lutheran Church First Lutheran Church in Worthington First Presbyterian Church, Brookings First United Methodist Church - Worthington, MN Friedens Reformed Church Garretson Parks Board Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Aberdeen Grace Community Church of Worthington Grace Free Lutheran Church Bruce, SD Grace Lutheran Church Grace Lutheran Church - Menno Grace Lutheran Church - Parker Grace Lutheran Church of Lake Benton Minnesota Grace Ref. Church-Christian Ref. Church-Corsica Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Hope Lutheran Church - Delmont Huron First United Methodist Church Huron Open Bible Church Interstate 90 Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church Lake Gospel Church Lake Preston Lutheran Church Lyman County Parish ELCA Mike Durfee State Prison - Springfield Miller UMC Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Our Savior Lutheran Church - Corsica Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aberdeen Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Veblen Parker United Methodist Parkston Congregational Church Pioneer Lutheran Church Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ - Aberdeen Pollock Lutheran Church Razorback Drywall Redeemer Lutheran Church - Armour Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell Rosebud DaVita Dialysis Center Rosebud Episcopal Mission Saint John the Baptist Catholic Parish Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Long Lake, SD Salem Lutheran Church -Parkston Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Scandia Lutheran Church Centerville St Johns Lutheran at Britton, SD St Martin's Catholic Church- Emery St Mary's Catholic Church- Alexandria, SD St Paul Lutheran Church of Clark St Paul's Lutheran Church of Henry St. Anthony Church - Browns Valley St. James Lutheran Church Leola, SD and Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lon St. John's Lutheran Church, Groton St. John's Parish - Plankinton St. Paul Lutheran Church St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Aberdeen Trinity Lutheran Church Trinity Lutheran Church Triparish Combined Congregations of Our Savior's, Veblen; First Lutheran, C United Church of Canistota United Methodist Churches of White/Sterling W. Keeble Health Center Wagner Indian Health Services Wakonda United Methodist Church Watertown Regional Airport West Prairie Lutheran Church - Lennox Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA Yankton First United Methodist Church Zion American Lutheran Church Zion Lutheran Church - Bridgewater Zion Lutheran Church in Aberdeen

KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, December 29

On the Go
Posted: / Updated:

Crews responded to the fire in a detached garage located on East 30th Street North, just before four o’clock this morning. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The winter storm changed the weekend travel plans for many people who had holiday destinations to reach. Leaving early also meant holiday travelers avoided the Intestate 90 closure which took effect Saturday night at Mitchell.

Here are Sunday’s Boredom Busters:
The two Christmas Tree drop-off sites are open in Sioux Falls. They’re located on East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and on North Lyon Boulevard, west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The drop-offs are closed on New Year’s Day.
If you’re in downtown Sioux Falls this holiday week, go to the Old Courthouse Museum which features exhibits on women’s suffrage, prohibition, medicine and the story of South Sioux Falls.
New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Spies in Disguise, rated PG and Uncut Gems, rated R.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests