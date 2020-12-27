KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, December 27

The Christmas holiday weekend has turned deadly on South Dakota roads. A 34-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash a mile west of Sioux Falls Saturday morning. The highway patrol says the man failed to stop his SUV at the intersection of Highway 38 and La Mesa Drive and collided with another SUV that was eastbound on the highway. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch. The man was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The 52-year-old woman driving the other vehicle has minor injuries.

Skiers and snowboarders won’t have much longer to wait to hit the slopes for the winter in Sioux Falls. Great Bear Ski Valley plans to open for the season tomorrow. The arrival of colder temperatures has helped crews making new snow through the holidays. While Terry Peak in western South Dakota was able to open a week ago, Great Bear, however, needed a little more help from Mother Nature.

If your weekend plans include gathering in the living room to take down the Christmas tree, you now have a place to discard that tree. The Christmas tree drop-offs are now open in Sioux Falls. The city has two sites available for people to dispose of their trees. But you need to do a little prep work before tossing that tree.

