KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, December 22

Police in Huron are looking for a 20-year-old man suspected of opening fire on a police officer during an attempted traffic stop Friday night. Police say one of the passengers fired numerous shots from a handgun. Officers took a juvenile passenger into custody. But the suspected shooter is still at-large.

The annual holiday performances of Christmas at the Cathedral are taking place in Sioux Falls this weekend. Last week, St. Joseph Cathedral hosted a special free performance of the concert with invited guests coming from the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, the St. Francis House, The Banquet and Our Lady of Guadalupe. You can watch a broadcast of Christmas at the Cathedral on KELOLAND TV Christmas Night at 6:30.

Here are Sunday’s Boredom Busters:

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor skate rinks are open for the winter. The rinks are located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks. Today’s hours are from 1-8 pm.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Tuesdays With Morrie. The performance is at 2 pm at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $30.

Calling all pickleball players in Sioux Falls: There will be drop-in play at Terry Redlin Elementary from 1-5 pm. Pickleball is an easy sport for beginners and experienced players that combines the racket skills of badminton and tennis.