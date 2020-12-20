KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, December 20

South Dakota authorities are investigating an apparent officer-involved shooting in the Mitchell area. The call came in early this morning. The Mitchell Police Department confirmed to us that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident. Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND-dot-com for updates on this developing story.

A fire along a ditch in northwest Iowa has led to a grim discovery. Plymouth County dispatchers received calls Friday night about the fire near Highway 12, east of Elk Point, South Dakota. Some of the callers said a vehicle was on fire. Investigators say a dead person was in the car and they haven’t been able to identify the victim because of the fire.

Santa Claus ditched his sleigh for a pickup truck as he made the rounds in a small town in South Dakota Saturday. Every year, the Aurora Fire Department invites Santa to town to meet with kids and hand out gifts. This year, though, instead of meeting inside, Santa went door to door with the firefighters and Marshall the fire dog to give out holiday treats.

