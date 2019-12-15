KELOLAND On The Go, Sunday December 15

Happy Sunday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

South Dakota’s lone inmate on death row has lost his latest appeal to spare his life. The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld 39-year-old Briley Piper’s death sentence. Piper, and two others were convicted in the torture killing of Chester Allan Poage in the Black Hills nearly two decades ago.

Horseback riders from South Dakota are on their way to Mankato, Minnesota to honor the 40 Native Americans who died in the largest mass-hanging in American history back in the 1860s. The riders from the Lower Brule Reservation stopped in Madison, South Dakota to enjoy a special meal prepared by the Sioux Chef team from Minneapolis. The meal is based on a traditional Native American diet, so there are no wheat products, dairy or farm animals on the menu.

Local volunteers assembled 171 bicycles during Saturday’s Chariots for Children bike build. All of these bikes will go to children in need. Chariots for Children is a local organization that started in 2015. Members say they enjoy seeing families come and participate in the build with their children.

In Boredom Busters, Snowmobile season officially begins in South Dakota today. You can start riding more than 15-hundreds miles of trails in East and West River, snow cover permitting, from now through March 31st. Terry Peak in the northern Black Hills is now open 7-days a week. The Stewart Lift along with the Snow Carpet and Surprise Express lifts are running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

