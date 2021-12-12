KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, December 12

The Sioux Falls Street Department is in the home stretch of cleaning up from Friday’s snowstorm. Plows were making passes through the streets of downtown this morning arranging the snow piles to be picked-up by trucks and hauled away. But before the plows could take to the streets of downtown, all parked cars in their way had to be removed.

Some much welcomed sunshine greeted people out-and-about Saturday in Sioux Falls. That helped snowed-in homeowners make progress digging out from the storm. Many shovelers and snowblowers in the city followed the good-neighbor policy by digging out driveways and sidewalks next-door to them.

Hundreds of people have been taking advantage of the vaccination clinics offered by Sanford Health each Saturday in Sioux Falls. The clinics, held at the Imaginetics Building offer COVID-19 shots, boosters as well as flu shots. There will be another clinic next Saturday as well as one on December 26th and January second.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.