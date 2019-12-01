KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, December 1

Here’s everything you need to know as you begin your day:

Federal investigators are looking into whether wintry conditions were a factor in a deadly plane crash in central South Dakota over the weekend. Nine people died and three were critically injured when the plane went down around 12:30 Saturday afternoon in rural Brule County. The dead include the pilot and two children. Everyone on board was from Idaho. The National Transportation Safety Board says the plane, a Pilatus PC-12 crashed shortly after taking off from Chamberlain.

It’s destination was Idaho Fall, Idaho. The Brule County states’ attorney describes emergency crews’ response to the crash “heroic,” given the poor weather conditions they faced at the time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A car-pedestrian crash in downtown Sioux Falls has led to a drunk driving arrest. The car ended up on the sidewalk at 9th and Phillips late last night. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. The driver is facing DUI and reckless driving charges.

A vehicle break-in in Sioux Falls is a reminder to everyone about the importance of protecting your valuables while you’re out shopping over the holiday season. Police say someone stole two televisions from a parked vehicle Friday while the owners were doing more shopping. They came back to their car to find the back window broken and the TV’s gone. Police say it’s important to keep the items you purchase out of sight.

“Thinking along the lines of opportunists that are out there that aren’t against stealing other people’s property. But being able to see that and not being able to hold back the temptation of taking property that belongs to somebody else,” Sgt. Sean Kooistra with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police advise putting gifts and any valuables in your locked trunk to keep them out of plain sight.

Like many businesses looking to hire, the Sioux Falls Police Department is having a tough time filling open positions. The department is looking to hire 15 to 20 new officers. But the tight job market, combined with the demands of the job can make hiring a challenge. Find out what police are doing to recruit candidates willing to answer the call, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

The weekend winter storms looks to come to an end today. First off, the snow will stop falling this morning with the clouds slowly decreasing from west to east throughout the afternoon. So western and central SD is looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies while the east may still be stuck under thick clouds until later in the day. Afternoon temperatures today will reach the 20s to near 30.