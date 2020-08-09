KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, August 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Sunday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

At a time when law enforcement agencies across the country have come under public scrutiny, people in Sioux Falls gathered Saturday to show their support for those who wear a badge. They lined the sidewalks by the Law Enforcement Center with American flags. Signs that read “We Back the Blue” and “Defend the Police” could also be seen along Minnesota Avenue. Organizers of the rally also started a fundraiser to buy supplies for local law enforcement.

USD and SDSU are drawing up new game plans following Friday’s announcement by the Missouri Valley Football Conference to postpone the season to spring. But each team can still play up to three non-conference games this fall if they’re able to schedule them. Both SDSU and USD said they haven’t made the decision to play in the fall yet and are discussing the plans with the players, the administration, and potential non-conference opponents. Both schools say having a spring season lessens the blow of Friday’s announcement, but it was still a tough pill to swallow for the players.

A Sioux Falls family wanted to help a country in need through something many people can stand behind — pizza! Michael Sulaiman’s mother was born in Lebanon and lived there for 25 years. So in response to last week’s deadly explosion in Beirut, his family and some friends came together to make pizzas and desserts for people to pick up on Saturday. Donations they get for the food will go to the Lebanon Red Cross.

The rumble of thunder bounced many people out of bed early this morning. Storms rolled through the area, bringing heavy rain, lighting and strong winds to downtown Sioux Falls. There are reports of branches down in some parts of the city as well as a tree blocking a street. And more thunderstorms may be on the way, later today.