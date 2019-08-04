KELOLAND On The Go, Sunday August 4

Happy Sunday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

Two mass shootings have taken a deadly toll in separate parts of the country this weekend.The latest happened last night in Dayton, Ohio, where a gunman opened fire at bar in a historic neighborhood. Police say ten people, including the gunman are dead. 26 others were injured..

The Dayton shooting came just hours after another gunman shot and killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas.Right now, investigators are looking into whether the shooting was a hate crime. They’re working to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigration statement posted online before the attack was written by the suspect

In weather, today is looking like a mostly clear to partly cloudy day. Some isolated rain in the southeast. Afternoon highs will warm to the 80s to near 90 degrees with a light south to southeast breeze.

In Boredom Busters, Enjoy carnival rides, 4-H exhibits and, of course, all the food at the Sioux Empire Fair. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to midnight at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.. Admssion is $10 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 5 and under. Hairball performs at 8 p.m. in the grandstand.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates throughout the day.