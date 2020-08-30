KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, August 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

South Dakota reached new highs in the number of daily and active cases of COVID-19 this weekend.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Saturday 425 new cases and 2,428 active cases, both of them record totals for the state since the pandemic started. The state also reported two new deaths Saturday: they were an elderly man and woman in Codington and Lawrence Counties.

The total number of deaths now stands at 167.

Some businesses in Vermillion are closing early this weekend with the hope of slowing the spread of COVID-19 on the campus of the University of South Dakota. Bars and restaurants in Vermillion have been shortening their hours of operations, closing at 10 p.m. every night since Thursday.

South Dakota authorities are investigating a pair of deadly crashes over the weekend. The highway patrol says a 29-year-old woman died Saturday morning when the ambulance she was a passenger in left the southbound lane of Interstate 29 near Jefferson, and crashed into a northbound semi-truck. Investigators say the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the ambulance.

And a 39-year-old woman died in a crash involving two pickups at an intersection west of Flandreau Friday night. Four other people were hurt in the crash, including the driver of one of the pickups, who has life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also responded to a serious crash last night near Hartford. We’re hoping to get information on that crash later today.

Motorcycle riders and car enthusiasts alike took part in the second annual Emily’s Hope Poker Run Saturday. The event raises money for the non-profit organization started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke. Following the death of her own daughter, Angela set out to help people struggling with addiction. Since December, Emily’s Hope has given 32 people scholarships to get help at the Avera Addiction Care Center.

A few showers may crash the party in eastern parts of KELOLAND, but much of the morning should remain mainly dry and quiet. We’ll warm up a bit on Sunday as well, with highs climbing into the mid 80s East River and upper 80s/low 90s West River. A cold front will sweep eastward later in the evening, prompting a chance for some showers and thunderstorms…especially in central and eastern KELOLAND.