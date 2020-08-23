KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, August 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Begin your day with all you need to know in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

We’ve learned more information about an investigation on the north side of Sioux Falls we first told you about Saturday morning. Police say they’re now investigating the incident as a homicide. Officers were called to the area of Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue late Friday night for a stabbing. They found a woman with a stab wound, who died from her injuries. Police have not identified the victim yet. If you have any information on the case, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at the numbers on your screen.

South Dakota saw its highest number of both active cases as well as new daily cases of COVID-19 last week. The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,540 active cases on Saturday, and 251 new cases, the highest numbers the state has seen during the pandemic. There was also one new death: an elderly woman from Hutchinson County, bringing the total number of deaths to 160.

Hundreds of KELOLAND in-need students will take a big step forward when they return to school this week, sporting new shoes. Samaritan’s Feet hosted a social-distanced back to school event in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. More than 400 students registered to pick up a bag containing a pair of athletic shoes, socks, and a hygiene kit. They also received a “Hope Note” with an encouraging message to start the school year. And for the second year in a row, Feeding South Dakota helped out by providing a backpack food bag.

A 14-year-old from Rapid City got to experience something many girls dream about: a shopping spree in a mall open just for her. Keisha Merrill and her family pulled up to the Empire Mall in a pink limousine Saturday morning for a day of shopping. The mall opened a few stores early so her Make A Wish dream could come true. Build a Bear Workshop and Zumiez were two of the stores she visited.

Visitors to Deadwood have a new eye-catching attraction to check out. The entire town has the distinction of being listed as a National Historic Landmark. And people in the community take a great deal of pride in preserving and restoring Deadwood history. One of their latest projects is creating ghost murals, re-creations of old-fashioned advertisements that were common on the sides of buildings, back in the day. We’ll show you how these ghost murals are keeping Deadwood’s history alive, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.