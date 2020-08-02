KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, August 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Minnehaha County authorities are investigating the second drowning of the summer at Wall Lake. First responders were called to the lake west of Sioux Falls Saturday night for a possible drowning. An unresponsive young person was pulled from the lake near the beach. The youth was taken to the hospital and died there. Authorities have not released the victim’s name or age. Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates on this story.

People lined the streets of Madison, South Dakota Saturday in a very public show of support for local law enforcement. People in cars, trucks, tractors and even on horses thanked them for what they do during a law enforcement appreciation parade, an idea that came up about a month ago.

The Sioux Empire Fair began its week-long run at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds Saturday. Fair organizers have set up hand sanitizer stations throughout the fairgrounds for people to use. Fairgoers are encouraged to wear masks, but they’re not required. And most people weren’t wearing face coverings. Vendors say they’ve noticed a dropoff in business, likely due to the coronavirus.

An extended stretch of quiet weather is on the way as we begin the second half of the weekend. High pressure moves in and takes over on Sunday. A brisk northerly breeze will set up shop, bringing in plenty of cool and dry air. High temperatures take a bit of a step backward and only climb into the mid to upper 70s. Low 80s are possible in central KELOLAND. A few sprinkles are possible east of I-29, but much of the day should remain dry.