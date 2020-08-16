KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, August 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Sunday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a weekend motorcycle crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened just after eight o’clock last night near 16th and Ebenezer, west of Interstate 29. Police say two people were on the motorcycle when it left the road. They say one of the bikers has life-threatening injuries. Police say charges may be pending in the case.

Harold Thune, the father of U.S. Senator John Thune, has died at the age of 100. Thune was a navy pilot during World War II who received the Distinguished Flying Cross. Thune played college basketball for the University of Minnesota and remained a life-long sports fan.

In a statement, Senator Thune said “One of the greatest treasures my dad gave me was the appreciation for being part of a team, no matter what station in life I’ve found myself – in sports, in politics, in governing, and, most importantly, in being part of a family.” The senator also says his dad was his hero. Harold Thune died Saturday surrounded by his family.

The coronavirus didn’t prevent walkers from lacing up their shoes to raise money for the American Heart Association Saturday. Usually, the Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk is done as a group walk at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. However, because of COVID-19, this year’s event went virtual. Participants were invited to walk one to three miles, post pictures of their walks and then donate to the American Heart Association.

Volunteers combined shredding with social distancing during Saturday’s Shred Event fundraiser for Crime Stoppers. People didn’t have to step out of their cars as they drove-up and dropped off their sensitive documents at three sites in Sioux Falls. Their five-dollar per box donations went to Crime Stoppers.

