KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, April 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota surpassed 200 positive cases of COVID-19 this weekend.

Saturday’s numbers from the department of health show 212 confirmed cases with more than 5,000 negative cases. 76 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken awarded the winners of his art contest for students Saturday. TenHaken asked kids to draw pictures and place them in their windows. To submit the artwork, they just had to use the hashtag, SF Stay At Home Art on social media.

Couples have had to postpone their weddings because of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, some couples are just re-thinking the way they say their vows. Newlyweds Austin and Maria Oyen celebrated Saturday by livestreaming their wedding to guests outside in their cars. The bride and groom were happy they still got to have their special day.

Plenty of great weather is on the way for much of the day on Sunday with high pressure in control once again. We’ll warm up a bit more with highs climbing into the mid 50s NE, upper 50s SE, and 60s to the south and west under mostly sunny skies.