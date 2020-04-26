KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, April 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go!

A case of road rage in Sioux Falls ended with a victim being run over by a car. It happened Saturday night near 10th and Elmwood where two men got into a fight. Police say the suspect knocked down the victim, who was lying on the street.

Police say the suspect then ran over the victim as he drove away. Police say the driver also dragged the victim’s girlfriend a short distance after she tried to take the keys out of his car. Police say the victim has serious, but non-life threatening injuries, including broken bones. His girlfriend was not hurt. Police say it all started earlier in the evening when the suspect cut the victim off in traffic near 12th and Western. Police are looking for a black man who was driving a brown or orange Honda.

The races went on at Park Jefferson International Speedway last night, but without the fans. The track hosted two sprint car races to kick off the season. Organizers sold 700 tickets to the event, but after Gov. Kristi Noem raised social distancing concerns last week, the track decided not to allow any fans into the stands.

Pandemic precautions at the track included parking the sprint cars ten feet apart, and urging everyone on the grounds to wear masks. Fans could watch the races online, but streaming glitches and rain delayed the start of the races.

Despite Saturday’s rain, people gathered around the All Saints Neighborhood in central Sioux Falls to listen to some music at a safe distance. Eight musicians set up on front lawns and porches to play music for people passing by. Guitars, voices and violins filled the neighborhood to bring some joy and togetherness for all who attended.

A warming trend will begin to take shape as southerly flow sets up over much of KELOLAND, giving us some seasonably mild temperatures. Highs should hover in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly sunny skies. Some patchy fog is also possible in the morning.

We’ll remain warm through the first few days of the next work week. Monday is dry and mostly sunny for much of the day. Highs should easily clear the low to mid 70s in many locations.