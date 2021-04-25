KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, April 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather to start your Sunday!

On Saturday, organizers held their first clothing drive for a new program called “The Rack,” which will allow students and families to freely shop for basic needs. The Rack will offer everything from jeans and shoes to hygiene products and school supplies.

‘The Rack:’ Furthering academic achievement through a new shopping experience

It’s part of an effort to re-forest more than 83,000 acres burned in the Jasper Fire, twenty years ago. Crews have planted nearly 3-million trees since the fire. Once the seedlings are in the ground, a cone is placed around the young tree to protect it from wildlife.

Black Hills National Forest Service plants nearly 3 million trees in 20 years

Moisture will continue to move through the region as we go into the morning and early afternoon, with a little bit of everything on the table.

Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, April 25

