KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, April 19

Another 18 residents of the Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of residents who’ve tested positive to 23. 17 Good Sam employees have also tested positive. Sanford Health says they’re isolating the residents who have tested positive.

It’s been one week since the Pine Ridge Reservation issued a 14-day mandatory lockdown. Road blocks are set up to the reservation to ensure no unnecessary travel in and out of the reservation.

High school seniors in KELOLAND are feeling the impact of COVID-19 cancellations. That’s why the town of Adrian Minnesota has decided to honor their students by decorating the town. At the beginning of May, banners lining Main Street will feature the faces of the 45 high school seniors who are missing out on their graduations.

“We have a great group of parents who have been working with this group of seniors for a really long time so it’s awesome the way they put this together and it’s really exciting to know that these kids are going to be recognized up and down our streets,” Adrian principal Cate Koehne said.

Organizers say they surpassed their fundraising goal to put the banners up, honoring the seniors.

If you’re east river on Sunday, you have a pretty nice day on the way. Temperatures take a bit of a step backward as I mentioned, but much of the day is dry. West river, however, won’t be as fortunate.

We do have a chance to see some rain showers during the day as a weak disturbance moves through KELOLAND. The whole day, however, is far from a wash-out. Highs will range in the low to mid 50s across central and eastern KELOLAND but 40s are expected out west.

