KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, April 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the latest in news and weather to start your Sunday.

Three are dead and two are wounded following a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooting happened early this morning at a bar in Kenosha, Wisconsin, south of Milwaukee.

A new organization is hoping to bring awareness and support to surrogacy in South Dakota. Lisa Rahja founded Families from South Dakota Surrogacy after a bill in last year’s legislative session attempted to ban commercial surrogacy contracts and make it a crime to facilitate the process.

Rapid City Area Schools are planning to use their stimulus money to get their students into new buildings.Robbinsdale will close when a new school near Parkview Drive opens in the fall of 2024. South Middle School will be replaced in the same location, in the fall of 2023.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!