KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, April 12

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken are asking Smithfield Foods to suspend operations for two weeks because of the more than 200 positive cases of COVID-19 linked to the packing plant.

Noem and TenHaken sent a joint letter Smithfield’s CEO calling for the closure in order to isolate workers from each other for at least 14 days.

The letter also asks Smithfield to continue providing full pay and benefits to employees during the closure.

We’re still waiting on word from Smithfield about whether or not the company will comply with the request. Right now, the Sioux Falls plant is in the midst of a three-day shutdown while crews clean the facility.

Last week, the CEO said the federal government has been clear about the essential role the plant plays in the nation’s food supply, and they can’t completely shut down their operations. TenHaken said Saturday he reached out for clarification about that.

As people from all different professions transition to working at home, KELOLAND teachers are having to find ways to keep students engaged and excited about their education.

From scavenger hunts to Zoom meetups, three Mitchell teachers are doing what they can to bring a sense of normalcy to their students in this new era of learning. You’ll meet them and see how a day in the life of a teacher has changed dramatically with online lesson planning, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.

Wintry conditions will impact southern and southeastern parts of KELOLAND on this Easter Sunday. Winter weather advisories remain in place through NW, central, and SE KELOLAND, with winter storm warnings for areas south of the I-90 corridor.



Several inches of accumulating snowfall is likely through the day along with gusty winds at times, creating rather hazardous travel conditions. The highest snow totals will likely fall near and along the South Dakota/Nebraska border, with little snow expected in NE KELOLAND.



Regardless, it will be rather cold and windy with highs struggling to get much above the low to mid 30s. Gusty winds in excess of 20 to 30 mph at times will put a very noticeable wind chill in place.