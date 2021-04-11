KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, April 11

South Dakota has reached an important threshold in the fight against COVID-19. The Department of Health announced Saturday that the percentage of state residents who have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine has reached 50%, placing South Dakota among the top states for getting people vaccinated.

Dakota State University hosted its first-ever Entrepreneurs Day Saturday, inviting both high school and college students to pitch their business ideas in front of judges. The winning students were awarded cash prizes for their presentations.

The soft glow of candlelight pierced the darkness outside of St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls last night. The Gift of Hope vigil offered both hope and healing to those who attended this candlelight celebration. The Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota hosted this 21st annual event.

