We are following early reports of a large fire at the Kitchen and Bath store in Tea Saturday, September 9th. As of 11:00 a.m., the intensity and size of the fire has grown. Fire departments on the scene are from Sioux Falls, Crooks, Tea, Lennox, Harrisburg, Split Rock and Canton.

Large structure fire in Tea’s Kitchen and Bath store

The 24-year-old man who was charged in April for the death of 20-year-old Randi Gerlach has been sentenced.

Jackson Phillips sentenced to life in prison

Saturday afternoon could bring rain into eastern KELOLAND today.

Rainy start to the weekend: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, September 9

Saturday night, a Sioux Falls man will raise the flag at the Minnesota Twins game.

Oldest living Canaries player to raise the flag at Minnesota Twins game