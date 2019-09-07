KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday September 7

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

Police in Rapid City have arrested a suspect for the death of a man who was pushed down an embankment. 51-year-old Thomas Tesch of Rapid City is charged with Second-Degree Manslaughter. Police say Tesch pushed 38-year-old Schuyler Swan down an embankment on Mountain View Road early Thursday morning.

Police are investigating a deadly crash in southeast Sioux Falls. The driver lost control and crashed near Harmondon Park late Friday afternoon. A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the SUV died.

A man attempted an unusual escape from police at a Rapid City casino early Wednesday morning — by climbing through the ceiling. Police say, at the time, they were responding to a report of a missing person in the area around the casino. The ceiling suspect was not the person they were looking for. However, he did get arrested for disorderly conduct.

In Boredom Busters, The Sidewalk Arts Festival is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center of the Washington Pavilion.More than 300 vendors, including 50 vendors new to the event this year, will be set up on the streets surrounding the Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. There will also be kids’ activities, live music and food. Plus, Motorcycle daredevil Cole Freeman will fly through the sky at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls. Freeman will jump from ramp to ramp for a distance of 50-feet through the air at 4 p.m. He’ll also perform stunt shows at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

