KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 4

South Dakota is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. One Rapid City man says his struggles with COVID-19 helped him realize the importance of getting the vaccine.

A World War Two veteran was laid to rest on Friday at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery near Sioux Falls. George Ferrel was a double amputee and his journey to his final resting place was in itself, sort of a battle.

KELOLAND viewers stepped up to the challenge and helped us donate a record amount of pet food to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. During the seven-hour long KELOLAND Media Group pet food drive on Friday, we collected more than 8,800 pounds of food and more than $1,500.

