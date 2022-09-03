SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Tractor riders pay respects at a veteran’s cemetery.

Tractor tribute at state vets cemetery

Some pint-sized football heroes were honored during last night’s game in Canton.

Canton camaraderie at ‘Pack The Nest’

KELOLAND viewers are helping feed pets at the Sioux Falls humane society.

Pet food drive continues through Labor Day

The racing season is quickly approaching the finish line at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon.

Huset’s Speedway set for season finale

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Saturday Boredom Busters: September 3rd

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.