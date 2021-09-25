KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 25

As the country tries to slow the spread of COVID-19, the CDC is now recommending that those with underlying health conditions or adults with high-risk jobs get the Pfizer booster shot – that includes everyone from doctors to teachers.

Porch pirates may come calling on your home the closer we get to the holiday season. Police say thieves could be scouting your neighborhood looking for packages that have been left at your front door. A Sioux Falls woman is sending out a warning to others to be on the lookout for porch pirates.

The arrival of the popular national franchise Chick-fil-A isn’t ruffling the feathers of a locally-owned chicken restaurant. The Keg in Sioux Falls says it’s confident it will keep bringing-in hungry customers regardless of the added competition.

