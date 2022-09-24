SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former McLaughlin, South Dakota, educator can no longer teach in the state.

A Rapid City man is behind bars this morning, accused of choking a woman Thursday night.

Early voting opens in South Dakota.

Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is running unopposed this election year, which means he is almost certain to get his old job back.

