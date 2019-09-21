KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday September 21

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.



Round-two of the Sanford International tees-off later this morning at Minnehaha Country Club. Thousands of people turned out for Friday’s opening round of the golf tournament. Kirk Triplett leads the tournament after posting a 4-under 66.



South Dakota authorities have said it time and again… but people keep driving on flooded roads.Now the Lake County Sheriff’s office is hoping this video will help drive the message home. The Sheriff wants to know if you recognize two men who moved barricades and drove around them.



The City of Sioux Falls is hosting its annual Surplus Auction today at the Street Division headquarters off North Cliff Avenue. The auction will include items ranging from equipment the city no longer needs, to confiscated and unclaimed items. Some of the auctioned items are coming from nearby communities including Madison and Brandon.



In Boredom Busters, It’s the final weekend of the Falls Parade of Homes. More than 50 new homes are on display in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg and Tea. from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday. Plus, The Patriot Poker Run & Freedom Concert Honoring Veterans is a benefit for the non-profit Prairie Patriots of South Dakota. Registration goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Red Rocks Bar & Grill in Rowena, SD. Live music begins at 6:15 with a raffle to follow.



