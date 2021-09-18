KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 18

A South Dakota girl has died during a storm in Minnesota. Authorities say the 4 year old girl died when a tree branch fell on a tent at a city park in Mankato, Minnesota early Friday morning. The girl was with her family at the park for an annual powwow. The girl died at the hospital. Other families members inside the tent were not hurt.

The family who ran H&I Grain and defrauded northeastern South Dakota farmers out of millions of dollars learned their fate in court Friday. Jared Steffensen was taking farmers crops at H&I Grain and kept promising to pay them. Instead he was gambling their money away, hedging commodities to the tune of $10 million dollars. Even when the PUC revoked H&I’s grain license, they kept taking farmers’ crops. As part of a plea deal, Jared Steffensen, his wife Tami and his mother JoAnn all plead guilty to one felony charge. While the judge could have given them probation, he sentenced Jared and Tami both to five years in prison.

KELOLAND veterans are on their way to Washington, DC this morning to see memorials in their honor this weekend. Participants of the Midwest Honor Flight attended this banquet in Sioux Falls last night before getting up early in the morning to catch their flight. It’s the first time in nearly two years Midwest Honor Flight has sent a group to DC.

