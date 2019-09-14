KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday September 14

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

It’s going to be a busy weekend of sandbagging and storm cleanup for KELOLAND communities. Yankton County is putting out a call for volunteers to help with sandbagging along the James River today.

A group of volunteers who people in KELOLAND became familiar with during spring flooding is making a return trip to Sioux Falls for tornado cleanup.Members of Team Rubicon, who helped with the community-wide sandbagging effort this spring, are bringing in trained chainsaw operators to clear debris in the city, starting today.

A Sioux Falls family is making the most out of storm damage to their home by helping others to benefit from their loss. Matt and Gina Ditmanson’s home in southern Sioux Falls is a total loss in the wake of Tuesday night’s tornado. But they’re donated salvageable items to Habitat for Humanity.

In Boredom Busters, more than fifty new homes are on display during the Falls Parade of Homes. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg and Tea. You can check out the homes from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday, as well as next weekend. Plus, Country Apple Orchard is hosting a Family Fun Festival that includes all kids of apple goodies and other foods, kids inflatables, live music plus train and pony rides. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free

