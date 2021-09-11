KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 11

People flying out of Sioux Falls say they’re not concerned about airline safety in spite of today’s 20th anniversary of 9/11. Airports across the country boosted security staffing and screenings in the aftermath of the Twin Towers attacks. And frequent fliers we spoke with say they feel safe with all the extra precautions in place.

9/11 isn’t the only anniversary on the minds of people in Sioux Falls. Two years ago Friday, three tornadoes tore through the southern part of Sioux Falls, destroying a lot of businesses along 41st Street, including the Pizza Ranch. The damage there was so bad, it took 15 months to rebuild and reopen. But thanks to their insurance, they were able to keep every employee on the payroll.

High school and middle school students in Canton watched Friday as a Freedom Flag rose on campus. The elements of the flag represent different facets of 9/11. Its 5 blocks on the left stand for the Pentagon as well as freedom protected. The red stripes in the middle stand for the World Trade Center towers and the lives lost there.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters.