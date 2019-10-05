KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday October 5

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

A police officer was taken to the hospital after responding to a fight in downtown Sioux Falls this morning. Police say the officer was injured trying to arrest one of the suspects involved in the fight outside the PAve bar around 1:30 a.m. Police say the officer was treated and released for minor scrapes.

It’s been nearly two months since a Sioux Falls teenager was critically injured in a hit and run crash on Interstate 29. 16-year-old Jasmine Chheng has now been moved to a rehabilitation hospital. Her mother says Jasmine is improving, but doesn’t recognize the people around her.

Excitement is building in Brookings and Vermillion as both SDSU and USD celebrate homecoming today. Keeping D-Days crowds safe is a priority for law enforcement in Vermillion. Police and sheriff’s deputies are focused on underage drinking this weekend.

In Boredom Busters, The Showcase of Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living Showcase features 17 projects on display this weekend by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. You can check-out the projects in SIoux Falls and Harrisburg from noon to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is $5, free for children two and under. Plus, It’s the 2019 season home opener for the Clark Cup champion Stampede hockey team. The Herd takes on the Lincoln Stars at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

