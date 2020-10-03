KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 3

On the Go
Posted: / Updated:

President Trump is beginning his first full day at Walter Reed Army Medical Center this morning, where he’s undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Trump reportedly is experiencing mild symptoms, including a low-grade fever.

On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem issued a proclamation which officially calls the South Dakota legislature into a special session. Lawmakers will gather in Pierre on Monday to vote on a resolution to spend more than a billion dollars in federal funds earmarked for businesses, health care providers, schools and local governments affected by the pandemic.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests