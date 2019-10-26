KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday October 26

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Sioux Falls that sent one person to the hospital. It happened just after one o’clock this morning near the parking lot of the Carnegie Town Hall, on West 10th Street. The victim’s condition isn’t known at this time.

Police are also investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting in SIoux Falls. Officers responded to a home on South Ebenezer around 10 o’clock last night where they found the victim had shot himself in the leg with a modified flare gun. Police say the man is in stable condition

College GameDay has arrived. Thousands of fans are gathering on the campus of SDSU for this morning’s nationally-televised cable network sports show. KELOLAND News has crews in Brookings for the big day. Watch for full reports tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 6 and 10, plus updates throughout the day on KELOLAND-dot com.

In Boredom Busters, ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. Kids can wind their way through decorated exhibits, collect candy, visit the Extinct Species Graveyard and the Creepy Primate building plus ride the Spooky Carrousel. ZooBoo goes from 3-7 p.m. Admission is $5 for zoo members, $7 for non-members. Plus, Come dressed as your favorite sports athlete for Zombie Walk 2019. Registration goes from noon to 3 at the El Riad Shrine. The cost is $3. zombie make-up costs $5. The parade through downtown Sioux Falls begins at 3 p.m.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates throughout the day.