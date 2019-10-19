KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday October 19

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

Two people have minor injuries following an early morning fire that destroyed a home in central Sioux Falls. Firefighters responded to the home at 13th and South Lincoln, east of Sherman Park, at two o’clock this morning. Police helped two people get out of the burning home.

South Dakota’s pheasant opener is only a few hours away and by now a lot of hunters are up drinking coffee and getting ready for what they hope will be a successful day in the fields. Hundreds of out-of-state hunters arrived at the Sioux Falls airport yesterday, including 91 year old George Harvey of Virginia. He’s been coming here for 57 years and loves it.

South Dakota authorities are also reminding hunters and hikers to take precautions after finding a missing hunter in the Black Hills. Crews from Pennington and Custer counties used a thermal drone to search for the 72-year-old man from Alexandria, who was elk hunting with his friends.

Authorities found him Thursday night just over an hour after he was reported missing.

In Boredom Busters, Pets and people are invited to dress up for Halloween for the Dakota Dachshund Trunk or Treat. The fundraiser for Dakota Dachshund Rescue goes from noon to 3 p.m. at Your Pet Stop in Sioux Falls. Plus, Archery Outfitters is hosting a Screaming Woods Haunted Trails from 8-11 p.m. The cost is $12 or $10 with a canned food donation. Archery Outfitters is located at 1811 N. Lowell in Sioux Falls.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates throughout the day.