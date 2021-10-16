KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 16

A Sioux Falls woman pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to sex trafficking involving a child. Melanie Hollingsworth could face up to life in prison when she’s sentenced in January. According to court papers, Hollingsworth admitted to arranging sexual encounters between a teenage girl and two men for money. In court, Hollingsworth acknowledged that the victim was just 15-years-old.

An investigation is underway on the South Dakota State University campus following a report that an unknown man entered a dorm room where two female residents were sleeping. An alert sent to students says the man got into the secured room in Caldwell Hall around 4:45 a.m. Thursday by going through an unlocked and unoccupied adjacent room. One of the women woke up after being touched by the man; he took off when she shined a light on him.

Pheasant hunting season officially kicks off this morning and hunters from all over the country are already making their way to South Dakota ahead of the big day. The Sioux Falls Regional Airport was a sea of blaze orange Friday as hunters from across the country arrived ahead of today’s opener.

