SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Hunters flock to South Dakota amid the opener for pheasant season.

Rapid City police ask for help to find the driver of a fatal hit and run incident.

A high speed chase through Sioux Falls lead to a crash and the arrest of one suspect.

The Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls is looking for more employees.

The KELOLAND Living Arts and Craft Show gets underway today.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.