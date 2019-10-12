KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday October 12

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

A crash at a busy Sioux Falls intersection sent one person to the hospital early this morning.A car ended up on its side at 10th and Cleveland, just before one o’clock this morning.

A Sioux Falls family had to spend the night away from their home following a fire.Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a call of a possible electrical fire at a home on West 12th Street around 11:30 last night

Mission Six of Midwest Honor Flight began this morning with Vietnam Veterans singing the National Anthem at Sioux Falls Regional Airport. 120 vets left this morning for Washington, DC to see the memorials in their honor. Stops will include Arlington National Cemetery.

In Boredom Busters, Haunted houses are opening their creaky doors in KELOLAND. The Jaycees Feargrounds is open from 7 a.m. to midnight in the Fine Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $15, $20 for a fast pass. Terror 29 is Sioux Falls’s newest haunted house. An abandoned warehouse has transitioned into a circus freak show. The hours are from 7-11 p.m. Admission is $15. Terror 29 is located on Cottonwood Avenue, just off Interstate 29 at the Crooks-Renner exit.

