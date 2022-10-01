SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former child care worker is under arrest for 10 counts of sexual contact with children.

A 52 year old Aberdeen man was arrested in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child

A weekend convention celebrating all things pop culture and fandom is underway in Sioux Falls.

You can help local families in-need bundle up for the winter during Keep KELOLAND Warm.

Riders at Custer State Park put the bison herd through a workout during Friday’s 57th annual Buffalo Roundup.

A mountain lion, caught on camera roaming the streets of Vermillion, has created quite a stir throughout town.

