KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday November 9

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

The two Sioux Falls teens involved in this week’s deadly crash in Sioux Falls were both active at Celebrate Church. Barry Grieve, who died in the crash, and his friend, (meer-tab) Mhiretab ( seh-guy-uh) Tsegaye, who was seriously injured, took part in youth activities at the church every week. Celebrate’s prayer team is ministering to teens who are mourning the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the location of the crash has had the attention of the South Dakota DOT. They’ve been treating that stretch of I-229 to help reduce crashes. Officials say the product, known as high-friction surface treatment, has been successful in making the road safer. They plan to apply the treatment to other high-crash areas.

Native American football is enjoying a rebirth in South Dakota thanks to a new league formed by smaller schools this fall. The All Nations Football Conference Championship game pitted Crow Creek against Lower Brule inside the Dakota Dome in Vermillion Friday.

Schools competing in the conference have to have a student body that’s at least 50-percent Native American.

In Boredom Busters, Check out the biggest, noisiest and nastiest machines in motor sports during Monster Jam at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The shows are at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office. Plus, The Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show features more than 280 exhibitors selling holiday items in the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under.

