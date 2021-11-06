KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 6

A Sioux Falls man suspected in a cold case murder investigation in Minnesota in 1974 will not stand trial.

That ruling came down today in Kandiyohi County Court. Algene Vossen is accused of killing Mable Herman of Willmar, Minnesota almost 50 years ago. He was immediately a person of interest and questioned in the case, but it wasn’t until last year that new DNA testing tied him to the murder. His lawyer had asked the court to find Vossen incompetent to stand trial due to his physical and mental well-being and today the judge ruled in his favor.

Like clockwork, the debate over the time ticks up whenever we make the switch From Daylight Saving, to Standard Time. A new Associated Press poll finds that only 25-percent of Americans prefer to reset their clocks twice a year to adjust to the changes in sunlight. For some people in KELOLAND, falling back one hour this weekend is either a time-consuming process, or simply an inconvenience.

Seven members of a Sioux Falls family went to the hospital early Saturday morning following exposure to carbon monoxide gas. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a home on North Mable Avenue after someone in the house called 911. Firefighters determined there was carbon monoxide in the home. The seven people were checked out at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further assessment.

