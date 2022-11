SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A victim remembered.

Sioux Falls police were justified in shooting a 17 year old.

Run into 605 Running’s new store.

How long it will take to vote absentee.

Shopping for a good cause.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.