KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday November 30

Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A major winter storm is bringing holiday weekend travel to a halt in KELOLAND. Interstate 90 is closed in both directions from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. The South Dakota DOT warns that many highways in the state are ice-covered and you’re urged to hold off travel plans until Sunday morning.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a stabbing that sent three youth to the hospital. It happened along the bike trail near 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue last night. Police have taken a juvenile suspect into custody. There’s no word on the condition of the three stabbing victims.

Two Sioux Falls homeowners are facing hefty repair bills after a car thief plowed into their garages. Police say the driver stole a truck Friday morning in the area of 16th and Marion Road. The driver hit one attached garage, and then another located next door.

While police were on the scene of the truck versus house crash, they, along with our photojournalist, witnessed another crash. The driver of a car clipped another moving car and then drove off. But look closely. The driver of the car that was struck runs after the other car, smashing a back window with a baseball bat, before the driver sped off.

In Boredom Busters, Midwest Supercross Racing features top men, women and youth riders competing at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The races start at noon inside the Expo Building. Admission is $10. Plus, The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Northern Arizona Suns at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m.

