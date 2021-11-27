KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 27

The annual Parade of Lights occurred in downtown Sioux Falls yesterday, Nov. 26th. 63 floats were included in this year’s parade. The parade of lights entertained the crowds lining Phillips Avenue with local drum lines and business floats decked out in holiday lights.

Today is Small Business Saturday, a promotion to get more customers to shop in locally-owned businesses. . Many businesses in downtown Sioux Falls are offering deals and discounts today to get more people coming through the doors. While some can’t resist the convenience of online shopping, for others there is nothing like the feeling of walking into a store and seeing and touching the products for yourself.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened early Friday morning. Police say the man had a firearm and demanded money, however the clerk refused to give them money and the man left on foot. The man is described as wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, a grey sweatshirt and was carrying a black bag. Police are still looking for the man and are currently reviewing surveillance video.

