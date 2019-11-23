KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday November 23

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

A KELOLAND mom and dad are finding forgiveness for the man connected to their son’s death. 22-year-old Layne Diaz died from fentany-laced heroin in 2018. Now the man convicted of supplying the drug is set to spend the rest of his life in prison.

While the State of South Dakota launched a new campaign this week to raise awareness about the meth epidemic, researchers at the University of South Dakota have been looking into the problem for years. One of those research projects at the school includes a drug monitoring program which tests waste-water treatment plants for drugs.

This is the time of year when porch pirates raid front doorsteps in KELOLAND. This home security surveillance video caught a man walking up to a house in the McKennan Park neighborhood last week and grabbing a couple of packages before walking off. Police say the best prevention from having a grinch steal your Christmas this year is to try to be home when the package arrives or have a neighbor grab the package. U-P-S has an app called “mychoice”, where you give a driver instructions on where to leave the package.

In Boredom Busters, The St. Francis House is hosting Walk A Mile In My Shoes to raise awareness about the homeless in Sioux Falls. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m. at the homeless memorial located at 6th Street and the Big Sioux River. . You’re asked to provide a new or gently-used backpack filled with 15 pounds of canned goods, thermals and socks. Plus, The Falls Overlook Café is hosting a Winter Wonderland Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music will be provided by Beautiful Kingdom. A chili bar, holiday drinks, ice cream,and treats will be available for purchase. The Winter Wonderland holiday light display is open every day from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th.

