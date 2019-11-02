KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday November 2

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.



South Dakota death row inmate Charles Rhines is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday. The department of corrections has set the time for Rhines’ execution at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The news comes as Rhine’s legal team fights to delay the execution.



The Sioux Falls City Council is scheduled to hear a resolution to boost funding for a new parking facility next week. Council member Theresa Stehly says the ramp in question is the one that was supposed to be attached to the now-defunct Villiage on the River Development. Tuesday’s resolution could raise construction funding by one point five million dollars this year. Public parking user fees would pay for it.



Sioux Falls is just weeks away from getting the next generation of high-speed internet. Verizon showed-off how 5G technology will work during this demonstration in downtown Sioux Falls Friday tapping into a signal from a newly-installed 5G antennae posted on a light pole.



In Boredom Busters, The Fight Like a Ninja Hockey Tournament features girls hockey teams competing this weekend at the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls. The tournament also raises awareness about suicide prevent and awards a scholarship to a player who exemplifies team spirit and community involvement. Plus, Extra Life Game Day is a 24-hour marathon of board games, role playing and video gaming to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. Everyone’s invited to come and play for however long you want, starting at 8 a.m. The games are being held in meeting rooms A,B, and C of Sanford Hospital, located at 1305 W. 18th Street. Admission is free.



