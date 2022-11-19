SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A body discovered in Aberdeen has turned into a homicide investigation

Body of missing man found, being investigated as homicide

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.

Officer shoots man wielding knife, Rapid City Police say

Security companies have been very busy following the pandemic.

How to get the most out of your security cameras

Shoplifting is a year-round problem for local businesses.

Shoplifting Safeguards

A first-time homeowner has nothing but smiles.

Nothing but smiles from new homeowners

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Saturday Boredom Busters: November 19th

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.