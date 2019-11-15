KELOLAND On The Go Friday, November 15

Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and police will be investigating an apparent house explosion that happened on the city’s east side yesterday.
It’s a big surprise for employees, caregivers and physicians at Rapid City Regional Hospital. Come mid-January, the health system’s name will change to Monument Health.
A Sioux Falls father and son team are bringing their dream to life. Ryan and Ethan Corbin are bringing their passion for screen printing T-Shirts into the fold.
Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, but some people have already started gearing up for Christmas. Crews have been prepping for the winter wonderland at Falls Park, which will begin one week from today.