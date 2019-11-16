KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 16

Here’s everything you need to know as your start your Saturday:

Sioux Falls Police are investigating the death of a 9 month old boy. Police say it’s too early in the investigation to determine whether the child’s death is suspicious. Investigators say the in-home day care was providing for too many children.

Federal authorities are now involved in the investigation into the apparent house explosion in Sioux Falls. Investigators believe it may have been caused by a gas leak, but at this point, they’re still not sure. Police say the incident does not appear to be suspicious. No one was inside at the time.

The NFL has doled-out the longest ban for a single on-field infraction in league history following Thursday’s brawl at the end of the Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers game. That fight was on the minds of many student-athletes attending Friday’s South Dakota high school football championships in Brookings. Students we spoke with are concerned about what kind of message fighting sends those who look up to the pros.

